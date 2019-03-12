Glasgow & West Scotland

Teenager in court over schoolboy 'stabbing'

A teenager has appeared in court charged with stabbing a 13-year-old boy.

The 15-year-old allegedly carried out the attack in Glasgow's Shawlands on Monday afternoon.

Neither boy can be identified as they are under 18.

The 15-year-old made no plea to the charge of assault to severe injury during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court. He was granted bail. No further court date was set.