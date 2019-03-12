Teenager in court over schoolboy 'stabbing'
- 12 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has appeared in court charged with stabbing a 13-year-old boy.
The 15-year-old allegedly carried out the attack in Glasgow's Shawlands on Monday afternoon.
Neither boy can be identified as they are under 18.
The 15-year-old made no plea to the charge of assault to severe injury during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court. He was granted bail. No further court date was set.