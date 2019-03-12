Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Andrew Wallace was given a mandatory life sentence for Julie Reilly's murder

Human remains discovered in the back garden of a Glasgow tenement were those of Julie Reilly, forensic tests have confirmed.

Police investigating Ms Reilly's murder made the discovery in Lorne Street, Cessnock, last Wednesday.

Andrew Wallace is serving at least 28 years in prison for killing her in her Govan flat in February 2018.

Police paid tribute to Ms Reilly's family and said it brought to an end an "extremely harrowing investigation".

Det Ch Insp Mark Bell, from Police Scotland's major investigation, said he had informed the family of their discovery.

"Today I was able to meet with Julie's family and give them the news they have been hoping for, that they can finally bring her home to be put to rest," he said.

"No family should have to go through what they've been through and they have shown such strength and dignity during this horrendously difficult experience.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the invaluable assistance they gave to the inquiry team and hope they can now begin to move on with their lives."

Image caption A tent was set up in the back green of a tenement block last week

He added: "This also brings to a close what has been an extremely harrowing investigation for the team of specialist detectives involved.

"I would like to commend them for their dedication and meticulous approach which has been critical in bringing the case to this conclusion."

The mother of Julie Reilly said last week she hoped to hold a funeral for Ms Reilly - and thanked her killer for revealing the location where she was buried to police.

Margaret Hanlon said she was "happy that we've found all of Julie".

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.