The injured man is thought to have been working on his car at the side of the motorway

A man was struck by a lorry as he stood beside his broken down car on a motorway in Lanarkshire on Monday.

The 61-year-old is believed to have been working on his white Volkswagen Passat on the hard shoulder of the M73 near Mollinsburn.

Police have said he stepped or stumbled onto the northbound carriageway before the lorry ran into him at about 14:05.

The man is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Officers investigating the incident have asked for witnesses, or anyone with a dash-cam recording, to contact them.