A bank worker who admitted helping to embezzle more than £50,000 from customers has won a a legal bid to have his jail sentence cut.

Rameez Hamid,32, was given a three-year prison term in May 2018 after he took security information from clients of Santander bank, where he worked.

He later created new accounts for two of them and money was then transferred.

Lawyers acting for Hamid, from Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, successfully argued the sentence was too severe.

They said that, at the time of sentencing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Hamid was trying to sell his family home in order to pay back a victim of his crime.

Mitigate the offence

His lawyer told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh that this action served to mitigate the offence and that the sheriff should have considered the act before proceeding to sentence.

Appeal judges Lord Menzies and Lord Turnbull agreed with the submissions and reduced Hamid's sentence to two years and eight months.

In a written judgement issued at the court on Monday, Lord Menzies wrote: "We do accept the fact that the appellant has intended to take steps to recompense the victim of his crime, and has taken steps to implement that intention, does have some mitigatory effect.

"We shall substitute two years and eight months imprisonment for the sentence of three years which was imposed."