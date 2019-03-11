Crews fight house fire in Ayrshire

Image caption The blaze started in a house in Keir Hardie Road

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a house in North Ayrshire.

Emergency services attended the fire at Keir Hardie Road in Stevenston at around 16:00 on Monday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that four appliances were sent to the scene.

The fire is was brought under control and it is not yet known if anyone was hurt.