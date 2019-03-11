Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened on Kilmarnock Road at Skirving Street

It is believed a school pupil has been stabbed after a disturbance near a chip shop in the south side of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands at about 13:30.

Police confirmed that a teenage boy had been taken to hospital to receive treatment for a knife injury. No-one else was hurt.

They said a 15-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the boy had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. His condition is not known.

"A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing," she said.