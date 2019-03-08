Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Mhairi Wright was one of three people convicted after the terrifying ordeal

Two innocent men were assaulted in a Glasgow flat after being falsely accused of harming a child.

Kingsley Smith, 19, and another teenager, Andrew Hannah, were subjected to the ordeal in Scotstoun last July.

Mr Smith had hot wax poured over him and Mr Hannah was struck in the chest with a pole.

Mr Smith told jurors at the High Court in Glasgow that he thought he was going to die.

The men were attacked by three people - one of whom was 28-year-old Peter Blackwood who was cleared in 2016 of a high profile shooting.

Blackwood admitted assaulting, abducting and robbing Mr Smith and Mr Hannah.

His accomplices, Mhairi Wright, 42, and 24-year-old John Green were convicted of assault and abduction.

'Wild and angry'

Mr Smith told the court he had been invited to John Green's flat in the same block as his home on 24 July last year.

Blackwood was also there along with Wright who demanded he go into the kitchen.

Mr Smith was accused of, along with Mr Hannah, "tampering" with a child Wright knew after apparently going into her home during the night.

The teenager was shown drawings of the alleged incident.

He told the court: "When I denied it that was when everything started to get wild and angry.

"She grabbed me by the throat and pinned me against the wall. Peter and John were saying: 'Tell us the truth'."

He said he saw a knife and a metal pole. And he was told to take off his shoes and socks after Blackwood lit a candle.

He said that hot wax was poured onto his feet while Blackwood threatened to stab him.

The court heard Wright kissed both her accomplices at one point as Mr Smith was attacked.

Image caption Blackwood, Wright and Green wrongly accused two teenagers of abusing a child and were found guilty of various charges at the High Court in Glasgow

Blackwood then demanded Mr Smith's expensive Michael Kors watch.

The victim said he was clueless on how to save himself, was "petrified" and had curled up into a ball.

The attackers then demanded he call his friend Andrew Hannah to the flat where he too was confronted with the same false allegations.

'Take the violence further'

Mr Smith told the trial: "Peter and John went crazy. I know he got smacked on the chest with a pole."

The teenager said it seemed the men wanted to take the the violence "further".

Mr Hannah had his expensive necklace stolen by Blackwood and was also threatened with the knife.

The ordeal ended when Mr Hannah escaped and the group dispersed.

The trio were all later arrested. When Blackwood was held, the chain and necklace were found under a bed.

Lord Woolman deferred sentencing until April for reports.