Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man flagged down a passing car

Detectives have said they are treating an attack on a man in Lanarkshire as attempted murder.

The injured man, who is 45, was found after he flagged down a car in Braeside Place in Cambuslang at about 22:20 on Thursday.

He is being treated for stab wounds at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride. His condition is described as "stable".

Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries into the incident continue.

Det Insp Alan McDonald said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish what has happened here and it is vital that anyone with information comes forward.

"The attack may have taken place in a property nearby, with the victim then coming out into the street for help and I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Braeside Place who saw or heard anything at all suspicious to please get in touch.

"Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers on patrol who will be happy to assist."