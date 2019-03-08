Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fire gutted the famous Mackintosh Building

Glasgow School of Art has been criticised by MSPs in a report into the fire which devastated the Mackintosh Building last year.

Holyrood's culture committee said the school did not give sufficient priority to safeguarding the building.

The blaze ripped through "The Mack" in June 2018 as a £36m restoration project, following an earlier fire, was nearing completion.

The MSPs said a full public inquiry should be held into the blaze.

The committee's report concluded that prior to the first fire in 2014, the art school had not addressed the heightened risk of fire to the Mackintosh Building or carried out an adequate risk assessment.

The committee was particularly concerned about the length of time taken for a modern mist suppression system to be installed. Such a system was still not in place when the second fire broke out.

Magnificent building

Committee convener Joan McAlpine said: "The board of Glasgow School of Art were custodians of this magnificent building, one of the most significant to Scotland's rich cultural heritage.

"They had a duty to protect Mackintosh's legacy.

"Glasgow School of Art must learn lessons from its role in presiding over the building, given that two devastating fires occurred within their estate in such a short space of time."

Image copyright Getty Images

MSPs were also told during their inquiry that ventilation ducts which allowed the fire to take hold in 2014 were still in place at the time of last year's blaze.

They had been due to be rectified at the end of the restoration project.

Representatives from Historic Environment Scotland told the hearing they could not offer any financial support for a new build of the Mackintosh building as grants are for the repair and conservation of existing historic fabric.

However, bosses at the art school have said they are confident the Mackintosh Building will be rebuilt.