A consultation is to take place on the future of Scotland's last girls-only state school starting later this month.

Glasgow City Council said one option for the future of Notre Dame High School will be to admit boys too. Some parents who live nearby have been campaigning for this.

But many parents of current pupils want to maintain the status quo.

Notre Dame has a catchment area in Glasgow's west end but also considers placing requests from elsewhere.

Ethos and character

It is the only remaining girls-only state school in Scotland, although there are still a number south of the border.

Notre Dame is a Roman Catholic school but it admits pupils of other faiths, such as Islam, and no faiths at all.

The three options are:

Leave the Notre Dame High School entry criteria as is - no change from being a girls' school.

Retain the all-girl status, but change the catchment area.

Change to be a co-educational denominational secondary school and alter the catchment area

The consultation will open on 18 March.

Following the decision to hold a consultation, a council spokeswoman said: "The consultation is the ideal opportunity for all interested parties to make their views known as part of the consultation process.

"Public meetings are being held during April and May and we would urge people to come along and hear about the proposals and from the various campaign groups before submitting responses by the 26 May."

Some parents who live in the west end of Glasgow have argued that Notre Dame should start admitting boys. Their key argument is simply that an all girls' school has no place in the modern era.

However, parents of pupils at the school are likely to fight any move to admit boys.

Last year BBC Scotland spoke to some students at the school.

Some of them argued that they were more likely to study science and technology because there was no risk of them being wrongly seen as "boys' subjects".

Reaching potential

Michelle Watt, chairwoman of Notre Dame High School, said: "Notre Dame High School is almost full, with a majority of families from diverse cultures and backgrounds actively choosing to send their girls there via placing requests.

"Removing that choice will remove improved opportunity for those areas of our city who do not have top schools close by. The school should be held up as an exemplar in our community...

"It offers Glasgow families additional choice, high academic performance and helps close the attainment gap."

She added that the school "encourages, supports and develops young women to reach their full potential".

Speaking to BBC Scotland a year ago, one of the campaigners who want boys admitted argued that it was unfair that boys and girls who had attended the same primary school could be split up when they started secondary.

She also believed it was wrong in principle to still educate boys and girls separately.