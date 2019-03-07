Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Kenmure Avenue at its junction with Pollok Drive

A 54-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen car in East Dunbartonshire.

The woman was in a Ford Focus which was struck a by stolen red Mazda MX-5 on Kenmure Avenue in Bishopbriggs at about 21:50 on Wednesday.

Two men who were in the Mazda ran off after the crash.

A 54-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman who were also in the Focus were taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman's condition is described as serious but stable.

'Distinctive car'

The road around the junction with Pollok Drive was closed for six hours while police inquiries were carried out.

Police Scotland have confirmed that the Mazda was reported stolen from Helenvale Court in Glasgow at abut 08:45 on Wednesday.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Craig Beaver said: "The Mazda MX-5 is quite distinctive, it is an older-style vehicle with pop-up headlamps, and we are asking anyone who may have seen it between 8.45am on Wednesday morning and 10pm last night to come forward.

"You may also have dash-cam footage that could help us, please look back. Any small piece of information could help us."