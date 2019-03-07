Image caption Forensic teams searched in the back garden of the tenement block

Police investigating the murder of Glasgow woman Julie Reilly have confirmed human remains have been found in the back garden of a tenement block.

Forensic teams made the discovery while searching the area at Lorne Street, Cessnock, on Wednesday.

Ms Reilly's family have been made aware.

Andrew Wallace is serving a minimum of 28 years in prison for killing Ms Reilly, 47, in her Govan flat in February last year.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Andrew Wallace was given a mandatory life sentence for Julie Reilly's murder

Wallace, 42, cut off her legs with a knife and put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases, before burying them near her home. Further remains are yet to be found.

Following the latest discovery, a Police Scotland spokesman said a post-mortem examination would take place, with further tests required to confirm formal identification.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.