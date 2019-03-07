Human remains found in Julie Reilly murder investigation
Police investigating the murder of Glasgow woman Julie Reilly have confirmed human remains have been found in the back garden of a tenement block.
Forensic teams made the discovery while searching the area at Lorne Street, Cessnock, on Wednesday.
Ms Reilly's family have been made aware.
Andrew Wallace is serving a minimum of 28 years in prison for killing Ms Reilly, 47, in her Govan flat in February last year.
Wallace, 42, cut off her legs with a knife and put the remains in plastic bags and suitcases, before burying them near her home. Further remains are yet to be found.
Following the latest discovery, a Police Scotland spokesman said a post-mortem examination would take place, with further tests required to confirm formal identification.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.