Image copyright D Kelly Image caption Police were called to the university and a number of buildings were evacuated

A controlled explosion has been carried out after a suspect package was found in the University of Glasgow mailroom.

Explosive disposal officers were called in after a number of university buildings were evacuated.

A tweet from the university said it was acting under advice from Police Scotland, who said the package was not opened and no one was injured.

The Royal Bank of Scotland HQ at Gogarburn in Edinburgh was also evacuated after similar reports.

But Police Scotland confirmed later that the package posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods.

The area surrounding the building was reopened at about 13:00 and the public were thanked for their patience.

Initial police reports concerned the two packages.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

"Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing."

Image caption Hundreds of students have been affected by the evacuation of university buildings

In Glasgow, the university areas affected include:

The Boyd Orr Building

Mailroom

OTC

Wolfson Medical Building

Bower Building.

Others sites closed are the Isabella Elder Building, James McCune Smith Learning Hub and the Joseph Black Building.

Classes in these buildings have been cancelled for the rest of the day, with hundreds of students affected. Staff members were later sent home.

University Gardens and part of University Avenue have also been cordoned off by police.

