A number of buildings at the University of Glasgow have been evacuated after a suspect package was found in the mailroom.

A tweet from the university said it was acting under advice from Police Scotland.

Officers are at the scene but no official police statement has been released.

The areas affected include the Boyd Orr Building, Mailroom, OTC, Wolfson Medical Building and Bower Building.

Others sites closed are the Isabella Elder Building, James McCune Smith Learning Hub and the Joseph Black Building.

Classes in these buildings have been cancelled for the rest of the day, with hundreds of students affected.

University Gardens and part of University Avenue have also been cordoned off by police.

Image caption Hundreds of students have been affected by the evacuation of university buildings

