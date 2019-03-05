Image caption The planned eviction action by Serco prompted protests in Glasgow last year

Glasgow could become the first UK city to pilot changes to the asylum process after a row over lock-change evictions.

Housing provider Serco was criticised last summer after it announced plans to evict about 300 people who were refused the right to stay in the UK.

The company later put the evictions on hold and has since lost its asylum accommodation contract for Scotland.

Now Glasgow City Council hopes to introduce measures to make the process easier for asylum seekers and councils.

It follows the creation of a task force which also included the Scottish government, the Scottish Refugee Council, Cosla and the Home Office.

Allowed to work

The group has proposed a series of measures aimed at improving the relationship between local and national government and private contractors.

Reforms which Glasgow is pushing for include:

Allowing asylum seekers in Glasgow to work from six months after their asylum claim has been submitted until final determination of their application

The creation of a multi-agency group to commission, monitor and report on ongoing work on asylum in the city

Asylum seekers being able to register in regional centres like Glasgow instead of having to travel to the national screening unit in Croydon

An end to people being required to travel to England to make further submissions.

Task force chairwoman and Glasgow City Council chief executive Annemarie O'Donnell said: "When people come to our city looking for help, Glaswegians want to ensure we do everything we can to assist them.

"I am confident that the recommendations in this report, and the work that we will now do together, will allow us to do much more to support some of the most vulnerable people seeking asylum in the UK and in our city."