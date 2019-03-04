Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was spotted in Luggie Water in Kirkintilloch

A 16-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a stream in East Dunbartonshire.

Police were called to Luggie Water near Old Duntiblae Road, Kirkintilloch at about 19:00 on Saturday night.

The teenager was pulled from the water and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained. A post mortem examination will be carried out.

A spokeswoman for the force added: "The boy's family have been made aware and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."