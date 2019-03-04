Image copyright PA Image caption The girl was attacked in Queen Street Station on 16 February

A teenage girl was repeatedly hit in the face by a man and then thrown into a wall at a Glasgow train station.

British Transport police are investigating the assault on Platform 8 of Queen Street Station on Saturday 16 February.

The girl was with three other young people when the attack happened at about 13:00.

Police are trying to trace a bystander who intervened when the incident took place.

They would also like to hear from anyone else who saw what happened.

The suspect was described as white with a heavy build, short dark hair, and wearing a black jacket, grey jumper, a lilac shirt and grey trousers.