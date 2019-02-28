A man was left with serious head injuries after being attacked by two men who drove up to him in a car.

Police said the 28-year-old was targeted in Low Waters Road, Hamilton, at about 16:00 on Monday.

A vehicle, believed to be a black Audi A3, drove up to the victim and two men got out and assaulted him. They then drove off towards the Eddlewood area.

Det Con Gary Milligan said: "This was a sickening attack on this man who was left with serious head injuries."

He added: "The attack took place in broad daylight in a very busy area. It is crucial that we trace the men who are responsible and find out exactly what happened."

The first suspect was described as being well built, white and about 6ft tall. He was wearing a black puffer jacket.

The second man was described as being about 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build. He had a tanned complexion and was wearing black clothing.

The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information should contact police.