Image caption The bus left the road on a bend near the Clyde Tunnel

First Bus Glasgow has been issued with a formal warning by the Traffic Commissioner following an inquiry after a crash on the Clydeside Expressway.

The inquiry found broken bolts on the nearside and offside rear suspension of the coach which left the road near the Clyde Tunnel on 29 April last year.

Twenty-nine people including the driver were taken to hospital after the crash.

The bus company said the inquiry "was in no way related to the Clydeside Expressway incident".

The judgement warned First Bus to constantly monitor maintenance work.

It also called on the company to tighten up procedures where there were concerns.

Image caption Casualties were treated at the scene on the Clydeside Expressway

The inquiry team inspected 60 vehicles in the First Bus Glasgow fleet following the 2018 crash.

Seven immediate prohibition notices were issued for broken rear spring anchor bolts.

The inquiry found fears about bolt breakages on this type of bus were first raised as far back as 2011.

The company regularly replaced bolts on the vehicle in the run-up to the crash.

However, its inspection regime had not be stepped up before the incident.

'Highest standards'

Following the crash, First Bus confirmed that the driver and an off-duty driver travelling home on the bus had suffered broken bones.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said it was still investigating the cause of that crash.

First Bus Glasgow's managing director Andrew Jarvis said the company was now carrying out weekly inspections on this type of bus.

He added that it was helping with the continuing investigation into the cause of the crash.

Mr Jarvis said: "The scope of the public inquiry was confined to issues around the rear spring anchor bolts and was in no way related to the Clyde Expressway incident.

"Safety is always front of mind for First Glasgow in everything we do.

"We constantly look to ensure our maintenance processes are of the highest standards."