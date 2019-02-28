Image copyright Google Image caption The robbers forced their way into the woman's home in Auchengreoch Avenue

A 46-year-old woman was tied up and robbed by a couple who forced their way into her home in Renfrewshire.

The attack happened in Auchengreoch Avenue, Johnstone, at about 14:15 on Wednesday.

The robbers - a man and a woman who were both smartly dressed and carrying clip boards - searched the house before escaping with a four-figure sum.

Their victim did not require medical treatment, but police said she had been left badly shaken by the incident.

Officers are currently studying CCTV footage of the area as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

The male suspect was described as being white, between 40 and 55 years old, about 5ft 8in tall, with a heavy build and was balding.

'Despicable crime'

He was wearing a blue shirt, glasses, black trousers and an identity badge. He was carrying a black clip board and black rucksack.

The female suspect was white, about 5ft 9in tall, in her late 20s to early 30s, with a slim build, and had black hair which was tied up.

She was wearing a cream or white top, black jacket and black trousers. She also had a clip board and rucksack.

Det Insp David Wagstaff described the robbers' actions as "despicable" and urged witnesses to come forward.

He said: "I would appeal to local residents to think back to yesterday, did you notice this man and woman? Both were smartly dressed and carrying clip boards to appear as if carrying out official inquiries.

"They were last seen heading towards Beith Road in Johnstone, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw them or saw any suspicious vehicles parked or moving in the area around 2:15pm."