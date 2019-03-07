Image copyright Camilla Tigwell Image caption The Crown Office has apologised to Camilla Tigwell

Prosecutors have apologised to a woman who claims her former partner took and distributed an explicit picture of her without consent after an error meant he did not stand trial.

Camilla Tigwell, 24, said she was angry at being denied her day in court.

Her former partner had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He had been due to stand trial last year but the case did not go ahead following a misunderstanding over the availability of a key witness.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal (COPFS) has now upheld a complaint from Ms Tigwell about the handling of the case.

She had gone to the police to allege that her former partner had taken a picture of her without her knowledge while they were having sex in September 2014.

She believes he then sent the image to at least five friends on Snapchat.

'Very upset'

Ms Tigwell, who has waived her right to anonymity as a victim of an alleged sex crime, said she had not known about the image until about six months later, when he confessed and apologised.

She said: "When he told me he was very upset. We'd broken up a few months before but I didn't know why.

"I didn't know what to say, I was speechless - shocked - that someone that I'd trusted and cared for had done that.

"I was really hurt and embarrassed.

"I didn't tell any of my friends or family. I just wanted to forget about it."

However, some years later Ms Tigwell said one of her friends had heard about what happened.

Essential witness

"She was the one who encouraged me to actually go to the police," she said.

After the police investigation, the case was passed to the COPFS. Her former partner appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A trial was scheduled to start in February 2018, but was adjourned because an essential witness - who claimed to have received the indecent image - was in Russia.

Prosecutors believed the witness lived in Russia, and that the case could not succeed without him.

At that stage, the procurator fiscal depute handling the case wrote to the sheriff clerk to say that the proceedings were being discontinued.

'Huge error'

Ms Tigwell subsequently told the Crown that although the witness was studying in Russia, he would soon be returning to the UK.

An attempt was made to raise the proceedings again - but this was halted after the defence lawyer argued that the letter from the fiscal to the clerk had not said the decision was subject to review.

Ms Tigwell told BBC Scotland that she had been denied her day in court due to the "huge error".

"I don't have any closure. I just have to get on with my life," she said.

"I feel like it's carelessness, I'm not sympathetic - I'm still pretty angry.

"A small error like this can make a big impact on lots of peoples' lives. Since 2014, my mental health has been affected a lot.

"I'm now medicated for depression and anxiety. I've had to go to counselling too."

Complaint upheld

A spokesman for the COPFS said the decision to halt proceedings had been taken based on information then available regarding the location and availability of an essential witness.

"Following further enquiries, the Crown conceded a defence motion that the accused could not be subject to the proceedings being re-raised.

"We have contacted the complainer in this case and explained the situation," he said.

In a letter to Ms Tigwell, the COPFS confirmed that an error had been made by a member of staff, and that this error had led to the case being discontinued.

"I am therefore upholding your complaint," it said.

The COPFS also wrote: "I understand your frustration at this case not being taken forward and apologise for the error made."

Ms Tigwell's former partner declined to comment when approached by the BBC through his lawyer.