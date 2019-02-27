Image copyright Facebook Image caption Steven Campbell died after he was struck by a van in June

A plasterer has been jailed for life for murdering a father-of-three by knocking him down with a van after a row over broken windows.

Daniel McCafferty struck Steven Campbell, 27, in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, then dragged him under the vehicle for almost half a mile.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that McCafferty, 33, drove off leaving Mr Campbell lying in the road.

The killer was told he must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

The jury heard that McCafferty was angry after his windows were smashed and he suspected Mr Campbell.

'Brutal means'

At about 02:00 on 2 June last year he saw the victim and his friend, Jason Buist, walking along Toryglen Road.

McCafferty then deliberately drove at the pair in his white Transit van.

Lord Clark told him: "A motor vehicle was a brutal means of attack.

"Mr Campbell's family has suffered a terrible loss, which you have caused, for the rest of their lives."

Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene on Toryglen Road, Rutherglen

Defence QC Tony Graham said that McCafferty was remorseful and had offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Eyewitnesses spoke of hearing a horrible loud noise at impact but McCafferty told police he could not hear anything as his tools were rattling about in the back of his van.

He claimed Mr Campbell, who had been drinking, stumbled and fell and he did not see him.

The victim, who was described by his relatives as fun-loving, happy and family-oriented, suffered horrific injuries to his head and to his torso.

A trail of blood led from the impact site to nearby Prospecthill Road.

'Crunching' sound

Mr Campbell's girlfriend Robyn McGill, 19, was also walking along Toryglen Road in front of Mr Campbell and Mr Buist.

She told prosecutor Shanti Maguire that she noticed a white van with very bright lights coming towards them and shouted at them to move.

The witness then heard a "crunching" sound.

Miss McGill told jurors: "Steven got hit by the van and it keep speeding, didn't stop.

"Steven's hat was lying on the ground and I picked it up. There was no sign of him or Jordan."

The court was told that Mr Buist dodged out of the way of the van and ran after it screaming out his friend's name.

Hours after the murder McCafferty sent a number of incriminating messages to a friend.

One read: "Just annoyed, I got forced into this. I won, but."