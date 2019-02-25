Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The incident happened at about 09:30 on 8 February between Lockerbie station and Glasgow Central station

Detectives have launched an appeal after a teenager was sexually assaulted by a man on a train.

The incident happened at around 09:30 on 8 February between Lockerbie station and Glasgow Central station.

British Transport Police said the suspect, who was around 50 years old, made inappropriate comments to the woman before sexually assaulting her.

A BTP spokesman said the suspect left the train at Glasgow Central before another passenger raised the alarm.

The man is described as white, of medium build, with light brown and grey hair.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans and has a Glasgow accent.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly the woman who comforted the victim after the assault and alerted train staff.