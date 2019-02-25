Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked after a car pulled up at Maxwellton Place

A 26-year-old man has lost several teeth after a man jumped out of a car and assaulted him in East Kilbride.

Police called the attack in the Calderwood area "violent and cowardly".

The man was walking from shops on Maxwellton Place when a silver car pulled up beside him at about 18:30 on Thursday.

He was approached by the passenger of the vehicle who attacked him before a second man left the vehicle and threatened him with a knife.

The victim managed to get away and alerted police.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment to a facial injury, which resulted in the loss of two teeth.

Police believe the car was a Subaru Forrester or Outback.

Image copyright NHS Lanarkshire Image caption The victim was treated for facial injuries at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride

Det Con John Law said: "This was an extremely violent and cowardly attack on the victim and it is vital that anyone with information which could help us trace the abhorrent individuals responsible comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and either witnessed what happened, or noticed this particular vehicle in the area at the time, to come forward."

One suspect was described as being about 30, white, Scottish, and about 6ft 1in tall, of skinny build, with short, black hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The second suspect was also white, Scottish, of average build, and about 5ft 8in tall. He was wearing a black parker jacket with a furry hood and black bottoms.