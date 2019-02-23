Glasgow & West Scotland

'Multiple vehicles' in motorway crash

  • 23 February 2019
M8 crash scene Image copyright Traffic Scotland

The M8 motorway in Glasgow has been closed westbound following a crash involving "multiple vehicles".

Police officers, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the collision at about 12:15.

Eyewitnesses have reported that up to nine cars are involved.

Traffic Scotland has reported several miles of stationary traffic.

