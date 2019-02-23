Glasgow & West Scotland

Funeral for Motherwell schoolgirl Abbie Mclaren

  • 23 February 2019
The funeral has taken place of Abbie Mclaren, the school pupil killed when she was stuck by a car in Motherwell.

The private service for the 12-year-old took place in the town's Crosshill Church in Windmillhill Street.

Abbie was injured on Tuesday 12 February after getting off a bus near her home. She died later at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Martin McGuire, 38, has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on five driving charges connected to the incident.

