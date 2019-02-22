Image copyright Facebook Image caption Gary More was shot outside his home

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot outside his house in North Lanarkshire.

Gary More, 32, was attacked in Gartness, near Airdrie, on 6 September.

Police said the shooting happened at about 20:10 when several people, including children, were in the area.

The arrested man is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday, along with a 35-year-old man who was charged in connection with alleged threats.