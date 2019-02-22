Man charged over Gartness shooting death
- 22 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot outside his house in North Lanarkshire.
Gary More, 32, was attacked in Gartness, near Airdrie, on 6 September.
Police said the shooting happened at about 20:10 when several people, including children, were in the area.
The arrested man is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday, along with a 35-year-old man who was charged in connection with alleged threats.