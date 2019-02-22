Image copyright Google Image caption The emergency services were called to Sunnyside Crescent at about 06:00

One man has died and another has been taken to hospital after a disturbance in North Lanarkshire.

Police and ambulance crews attended the incident at Sunnyside Crescent in Holytown after the alarm was raised at about 06:00.

The man who died was 26-years-old and Police Scotland has said it is treating his death as suspicious.

The second injured man was taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Sunnyside Crescent around 5.55am.

"A 26-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.

"However, he was pronounced dead.

"Officers are continuing their inquiries and the death is being treated as suspicious at this time."

A spokesman for Scottish Ambulance Service said the service dispatched three ambulances to the scene and took two patients to Monklands and Wishaw General hospitals.