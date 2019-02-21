Three arrested after abusive messages to Old Firm referee
Police have arrested three men in connection with abusive messages sent to a referee after an Old Firm game.
The texts were sent to 36-year-old John Beaton following the Rangers v Celtic match at Ibrox on 29 December 2018.
The official was criticised after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was not punished for several incidents in the 1-0 win over Celtic.
Three men, aged 31, 33 and 41, have been charged in connection with communications offences.
All three have been released to appear in court at a later date.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.