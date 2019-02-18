Image caption Sean Moynihan was convicted of attempted rape - his third sex attack conviction

A man has been jailed for a sex attack on a teenage girl after an investigation lasting more than ten years.

Sean Moynihan was found guilty of attempted serious sexual assault of a 15-year-old on a Paisley cycle path in 2008.

The victim reported the crime at the time and a lengthy investigation was led by the National Rape Task Force.

Moynihan was already under a life-long restriction order.

The crime connected to his latest conviction took place on 19 May 2008 at a cycle track near to Castle Gardens in Paisley.

The complex investigation was assisted by the National Crime Agency and advances in DNA technology.

'No scrap of remorse'

Moynihan is currently a prisoner at HMP Glenochil after being convicted in December 2015 for raping an 18-year-old woman at a cycle path between Linwood and Johnstone in October 2014.

He was also given a life-long restriction order.

He was previously jailed in 2009 after raping a 16-year-old girl who thought his car was a taxi.

Image caption Police forensic officers examined the scene of the rape in Johnstone in 2014

Det Sgt Julie Nedley said: "Sean Moynihan is a despicable individual - demonstrated by the fact that this is his third similar conviction for serious sexual offences committed against teenage girls unknown to him.

"He put each of his victims through the trauma of a trial and reliving their ordeals in a courtroom and has shown not one scrap of remorse.

"Renfrewshire is a safer place with him behind bars."

She also praised the victim for her commitment to achieving justice.

Victim's courage

She said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to commend the victim of today's trial who has displayed incredible bravery and dignity both during her ordeal and throughout the almost 11 years it has taken to bring Sean Moynihan to justice.

"She has lived with the threats of him hanging over her for the last decade and only now can she feel safe in the knowledge that he is finally being held accountable for his actions.

"I'd also like to pay a special tribute to the courage of a previous victim of Moynihan who was brave enough to give evidence again, at this trial, which I've no doubt helped secure this additional conviction.

"The actions of Moynihan have deeply impacted on the lives of his victims and their families and I sincerely hope that today's verdict brings them some comfort and closure and let them move on towards rebuilding their lives."