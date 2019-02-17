Glasgow & West Scotland

Body found in search for missing Kilbarchan OAP

  • 17 February 2019
Allan Burns
Image caption Allan Burns was last seen walking along a cycle path

Police searching for a pensioner with dementia who went missing in Renfrewshire have found a body.

Allan Burns, 71, was last seen on Friday 18 January walking towards Lochwinnoch along a cycle path near his home in Kilbarchan.

The body was discovered in the water at Castle Semple Loch, Lochwinnoch, at about 09:00 on Saturday.

Formal identification has still to take place, however Mr Burns' family have been informed.

A police spokesman said a post-mortem examination would take place but there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
Image caption The body was found in the water at Castle Semple Loch in Lochwinnoch

