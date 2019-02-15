Image copyright Google Image caption Ladbrokes in Clydebank and Scotmid in Bearsden were hit

Two men have been charged over armed robberies in East and West Dunbartonshire.

Police were alerted to incidents at the Scotmid store on Ledi Drive, Bearsden and at the Ladbrokes bookmakers on Glasgow Road, Clydebank on Monday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged over the robberies on Thursday while a 25-year-old man was charged on Friday.

The 25-year-old was due at Dumbarton Sheriff Court that same day.

The 30-year-old appeared in court on Thursday.

Officers have thanked members of the public who assisted with their investigation.