Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Brian Warden admitted the unprovoked attack

A man who punched a pensioner in an unprovoked attacked leaving him permanently brain damaged has been jailed for three years.

Brian Warden, 36, struck Owen Hagan, 77, as he walked past him and his wife in Glasgow city centre.

The retired teacher was left unconscious and bleeding on the street.

Warden, a father-of-three from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, was given his sentence on Friday at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

'Without breaking his stride'

Mr Hagan was described in court as "very active and independent and enjoyed walking and learning new languages".

The court heard Warden and his wife were in town from midday on 23 March last year and spent the day drinking.

Procurator fiscal depute Kathleen O'Donnell said at about 21:30 a number of people saw the couple arguing.

Warden was seen punching and head butting walls in Bath Lane.

He stopped and sat at the corner of West Campbell Street and Bath Street with his head in his hands in an "agitated manner", then stood up and was followed by his wife along Bath Street.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near RBS on Bath Street

Ms O'Donnell said: "Whilst walking towards Mr Hagan, Warden then drew his arm back and punched Mr Hagan without warning, striking him to the head area causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the pavement.

"Warden continued on his way without breaking his stride.

The attack was seen by a number of people, who went to help Mr Hagan who was lying on the ground unconscious and bleeding from his ears.

The couple continued in the same direction along Bath Street, towards the city centre.

Warden, who claims to have little recollection of the evening, handed himself in to police the next day after a media appeal, to see if he had any involvement.

He will require assistance in every aspect of his care Kathleen O'Donnell, procurator fiscal depute

Mr Hagan was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he had a CT which revealed a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.

His condition was initially deemed "life threatening", however he improved the following morning and was able to speak to hospital staff and his son, who is a GP.

However he later began to worsen and became increasingly disorientated and confused.

The OAP, now wheelchair bound, is in danger of taking seizures and will have to sell his home to pay for his care at £950 per week.

Miss O'Donnell added: "He will require assistance in every aspect of his care and is unlikely to ever be able to care for himself independently again or be able to leave hospital care."

'His great misfortune'

Warden pled guilty in January to attacking Mr Hagan on March 23, 2018, to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to his life.

At the time sheriff Norman Ritchie QC said he was considering remitting the matter to the High Court but on Friday, said he would not be.

The sheriff acknowledged it was out of character for Warden and accepts his remorse is genuine.

He said: "To his great misfortune Mr Hagan walked along the street oblivious to what was about to happen to him.

"The injuries suffered by him were truly devastating.

"One day when this today is a bad memory for you, Mr Hagan may well still be lying in that hospital bed."

He said Mr Hagan's quality of life has been diminished and that Warden is responsible.