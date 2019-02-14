Image caption Left to right: Saima Hayat, Shahida Abid and Muhammed Rauf

A woman and her friends murdered her husband in a Glasgow flat by beating him and slashing his throat.

Saima Hayat, 34, and her best friend Shahida Abid, 33 plotted to kill 49-year-old security guard Haider Hayat.

Abid's husband Muhammed Rauf, 42, struck the victim 100 times with a hammer in the flat on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, on 3 April last year.

All three were convicted of murdering Mr Hayat on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow.

Hayat and Abid were also convicted of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The jury heard an audio recording of the killing, made by a neighbour, which lasted at least five minutes.

Jurors also saw CCTV footage from inside the flat shortly before the murder which showed Abid making a cut-throat gesture and Hayat making a stabbing motion to both eyes and then to her stomach.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard QC said: "This clearly showed what they were planning."

Chemical injection claims

The court heard that the CCTV, which covered every room in the Hayat's Castlemilk flat was switched off shortly before the murder.

Downstairs neighbour Shannara Fraser, 30, was woken by noise at 03:00 and recorded the murder.

Ms Fraser said: "It sounds like air is being forced out his lungs."

Image caption A large part of Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, was cordoned off after the incident

The court heard police were not called until two hours later at 05:00 when the three accused claimed the victim had tied up the women and eight children in the house and injected them with chemicals.

They further alleged that Rauf came and saved them by killing Haider Hayat.

The two women and the children were taken to hospital in a fleet of eight ambulances. Tests carried out at hospital found nothing wrong with any of them.

Pathologist Dr Marjorie Turner said that the cause of Mr Hayat's death was blunt force injury. He suffered multiple fractures to his skull, as well as a broken jaw and cheekbone.

Dr Turner added: "There was in the region of at least 100 blows delivered to his head and neck."

There were also 16 cuts to his throat.

'It was accidental'

In evidence Rauf claimed that he attacked his victim because he made remarks about his wife and mother.

He said: "I was very angry. I don't know what happened, how many times I struck him. When I came back to my senses I was on top of him, my hand was on his mouth and there was blood everywhere.

"If I hadn't done anything he could have killed me and my children. I had no intention of killing anyone. It was just accidental."

During the trial Hayat claimed that she had to flee from the family home in Warrington, England, for a new life in Glasgow because her husband beat her.

However, the victim's brother Mohammed Asif, 59, said that she had assaulted Mr Hayat and showed the jury photographs of his injuries.

The court heard Hayat and her husband had been on a family holiday in Blackpool and returned to Castlemilk hours before he was killed.

Judge Lady Rae told the accused: "This was a brutal and merciless attack and you are all guilty because you were involved in the planning of it.

"I certainly have detected no remorse from any of you."

Sentencing was deferred until next month for background reports.