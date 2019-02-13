Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The truck was loaded with cars

A fire involving a car transporter lorry caused major delays on one of Scotland's busiest motorways.

All lanes of the M74's northbound carriageway were closed, near Lesmahagow in South Lanarkshire, with queues at one point stretching back more than three miles.

Traffic was diverted off the motorway at junction 10 for much of Wednesday morning, the road re-opening at 13:45.

The southbound carriageway remained open but was affected by smoke.

Emergency services remained on the scene at lunchtime on Wednesday.

The vehicle blaze happened at about 08:00 on the motorway's hard shoulder between junctions nine and 10.

The police said there were no reports of injuries.