Mystery in Blantyre after body found in burned-out car

  • 12 February 2019
Greenhall Park Image copyright Google
Image caption A car was reported on fire in Greenhall Park

Police are trying to discover the identity of a body found in a burned-out car in a park in Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called after reports of a car on fire in Greenhall Park in Blantyre at about 19:55 on Monday.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post mortem examination is due to take place and police say they are currently treating the death as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Extensive police inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person in the vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the incident."

