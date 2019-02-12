Image copyright Google

A man has died after a fire at a house in Inverclyde.

Police and the fire service were called to the property at Finlaystone Crescent in Kilmacolm shortly before 04:30 on Sunday.

The body of a 65-year-old man was found at the scene.

Police said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious. Investigations into the cause of the fire are under way and a report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.

A fire service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 04:21 on Sunday 10 February to reports of a fire within a house on Finlaystone Crescent, Kilmacolm, Inverclyde.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the scene and firefighters extinguished the flames.

"Sadly, one man passed away at the scene.

"Our thought are with all of those who are affected at this time."