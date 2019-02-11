Bearsden Scotmid store targeted in 'armed robbery'
- 11 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have been called to a convenience store in Bearsden after reports of a possible armed robbery.
Police Scotland confirmed they were alerted to an incident at the Scotmid store on Ledi Drive at about 19:15 on Monday.
Local people in a Bearsden community Facebook group reported seeing up to five police vehicles "racing" to the scene.
Another member suggested staff may have been held up "at gunpoint".
No one is believed to have been injured.