Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside the Grosvenor Casino on Glassford Street

A man has been stabbed repeatedly outside a Glasgow casino.

The 37-year-old was assaulted by two men at about 05:45 on Saturday outside the Grosvenor Casino on Glassford Street in the city centre.

Police say he appeared to have been in the company of his attackers earlier in the night. The victim made his way home and called an ambulance.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary with torso and back wounds. Medical staff say he is stable.

Detectives are urging anyone with dash-cam footage and who was in the area at the time of the attack to contact them.

They have also appealed to local taxi drivers who may have picked the men up to come forward.

Det Con Paul Houston said: "This was a violent attack and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and trace the individuals involved.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the casino in the early hours of Saturday morning and may have noticed the two suspects with the victim, or indeed witnessed the assault outside, to please get in touch.

"Any motorists with dashcams who were in the vicinity between 05:40 and 06:00 are asked to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance."

Police said that following the stabbing, the two attackers ran from the scene towards Trongate and turned left.

The first man is described as white, of stocky build, in his mid 30s, with short dark hair, which is described as balding on the top.

He was wearing a distinctive short, bright blue puffer jacket, light-coloured jeans and black trainers with a white sole.

The second man is described as white, of slim build, in his late 20s, with short, dark hair, which is thinning at the top.

He was wearing a grey Stone Island top with the logo on the left arm, a dark-coloured body warmer, dark trousers and black Nike Airmax trainers.