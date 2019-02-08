Image caption The Byres Road branch of Fopp has been popular with many artists from Scotland's music scene.

A branch of the Fopp record shop chain has been saved from closure after an outcry from customers and musicians.

The Byres Road branch in Glasgow closed as part of a deal to save the collapsed HMV and Fopp music chain.

But the new owners have been persuaded to reopen the branch following a "groundswell of support" from customers and bands.

Members of some of Scotland's biggest groups had all paid tribute to the influence of the branch.

'Groundswell of support'

A spokesman for HMV said: "Following successful negotiations, we can confirm that the iconic Fopp Byers Road store will re-open for business on 9 February.

"This is the best outcome for everyone and we are delighted to share the good news with all those who have been so supportive over the past weeks.

"There has been a huge amount of goodwill and a tremendous groundswell of support for this store in particular, with many customers and media campaigns calling for it to be re-opened.

"We would like to thank all of the bands and musicians, and especially our amazing customers, whose support cannot be underestimated."

Canadian firm Sunrise Records bought the collapsed music chain HMV out of administration, securing 1,487 jobs across the UK.

But it announced that 27 stores would close, including the Byres Road Fopp store, and outlets in Ayr and the Braehead shopping centre.

Sunrise Records chief executive Doug Putman he was delighted to be able to give the Fopp store a reprieve.

He said: "I am proud to say we have the most knowledgeable and committed staff, and it gives me great pleasure to see such a well loved and renowned part of Scottish music retail history open for business ready to welcome all of our loyal customers once again."