Image copyright Spindrift Image caption James Hume left his victim, who has spinal cancer and uses a Zimmer frame, with head wounds and fractures on both hands

A man who battered a frail pensioner around the head with a hammer after forcing his way into her home has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

James Hume demanded money from 76-year-old Phyllis Biggar after she answered her door to him in Beith, Ayrshire.

Mrs Biggar, who has spinal cancer and uses a Zimmer frame, managed to raise the alarm by pressing an emergency button which contacted her carers.

Hume, 26, pleaded guilty to the attack at the High Court in Glasgow.

'Shouting for help'

The court heard that Hume lived with his aunt in a house which overlooked the rear of Mrs Biggar's home.

He woke her up at about 04:00 on 15 October by repeatedly ringing her doorbell.

When she answered, the pensioner found Hume was holding a claw hammer.

He pushed past her and threatened her with the weapon as she tried to pull it from his hands.

Hume wrenched it free and Mrs Biggar fell to the floor as he began to attack her.

Eoghainn MacLean, prosecuting, told the court: "Hume repeatedly hit her with the hammer on the head and both hands. She continued shouting for help."

Head wounds

A worker from the pensioner's carers service could hear what was happening via a loud speaker in Mrs Biggar's home after she triggered the alarm.

Hume became aware the police had been alerted and fled the scene.

The victim's daughter turned up to find her blood-soaked mother slumped in the hallway and "in considerable pain".

She was treated at hospital for a head wounds and fractures on both hands and has been scarred for life.

Hume was caught after DNA linked him to the crime.

Lord Arthurson told Hume: "This was a vulnerable lady who you attacked with a hammer. Your criminal conduct must have been absolutely terrifying."