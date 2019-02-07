Image copyright JD Sports Image caption The women's kit was promoted differently to the men and boys

Scotland's official football kit retailer has removed a suggestive photo advertising women's football strips after a father complained.

JD Sports came under fire after using a model with ripped jeans and posing provocatively to sell the female version of the official shirt.

Pictures of the men's and children's versions were presented in a more traditional standing pose.

The Scottish FA asked JD Sports to remove the image and it did.

Both the retailer and the SFA apologised "for any upset caused".

'Everyday sexism'

Father-of-two Simon Kemp made his complaint after going online to buy new Scotland tops for his family.

The business development manager from Argyll and Bute is taking his daughter - a keen footballer - and his son to France in June to watch Scotland v England at the Women's World Cup.

But he was shocked to see the women's kit sold in what he believed was inappropriate compared to the men's and children's versions.

In a social media message to the Scottish FA: "Looking forward to taking my kids to the Women's World Cup and thought I would buy new shirts for us all.

"So please explain why the official seller @JDSports has presented the boys and men as athletes, yet the female model is more "traditional" #everydaysexism ."

He added: "And by the way, my daughter plays football too, as do thousands of girls. What kind of example does this set for them?"

He also complained that kits are sold for men, women and "boys", not "children".

After tweeting the images, the photo was changed.

'Strengthening equality and diversity'

Mr Kemp said: "I'd like to think we made the world a slightly better place."

A spokesman for the The Scottish FA said: "We apologise for any offence that this image caused. As soon as this was brought to our attention we contacted JD Sports to request its removal, which JD Sports immediately acted upon.

"At the Scottish FA, we are absolutely committed to further strengthening equality and diversity in Scottish football and promoting the girls' and women's game across the nation."

Image copyright JD Sports Image caption The new picture is more akin to the others

A spokesman for JD Sports explained it "occasionally test alternative product styles online to appeal to the full range of customers" who visit its site.

He added: "While the principle images used for this product online were modelled in the traditional sportswear style, an alternative fashion-led image was tested for a short time.

"Following comments from one customer and discussions with the Scottish FA, this image has been removed. The product is now only displayed on our sales channels in the traditional style, and our photography guidelines have been reviewed to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"We remain committed to promoting and supporting the Scotland Women's teams in the build-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup this summer, and apologise for any upset this has caused."