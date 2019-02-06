Glasgow & West Scotland

Unidentified pedestrian hit by car in Glasgow

  • 6 February 2019
Fulton Street at its junction with Tambowie Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was hit at Fulton Street at its junction with Tambowie Street

Police are trying to identify a man who was hit by a car and suffered a serious head injury in Glasgow.

The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

He was hit by a Volvo V40 on Fulton Street, at its junction with Tambowie Street, in the knightswood area of the city at about 06:35 on Wednesday.

The driver of the car was unhurt in the incident.

Sgt Craig Beaver said inquiries to determine the man's identity were continuing.

He added: "The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for a head injury.

"Hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable and officers are still working to establish his identity and inform his family."

Related Topics