Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit at Fulton Street at its junction with Tambowie Street

Police are trying to identify a man who was hit by a car and suffered a serious head injury in Glasgow.

The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

He was hit by a Volvo V40 on Fulton Street, at its junction with Tambowie Street, in the knightswood area of the city at about 06:35 on Wednesday.

The driver of the car was unhurt in the incident.

Sgt Craig Beaver said inquiries to determine the man's identity were continuing.

He added: "The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for a head injury.

"Hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable and officers are still working to establish his identity and inform his family."