Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place near Muirhouse Avenue

A 14-year-old girl has been raped in woodland in the North Lanarkshire village of Newmains.

The attack took place near Muirhouse Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday 2 February.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident but later released.

Officers from Police Scotland initially placed a cordon around part of the wooded area while investigations were carried out.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 12.25pm on Saturday, Police Scotland received a report of a 14-year-old girl being subjected to a serious sexual assault within a wooded area in Newmains.

"A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released pending further inquiries."