Image caption Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that Macdonald "played down" the injuries to her GP

A badly-burned child was not taken to hospital until the woman caring for her was threatened with the police.

A court heard Natasha Macdonald saw that the 16-month old was hurt while in her care on 16 April 2017.

She called her GP for advice but the doctor said she had "played down" the child's injuries.

The child was days later found to be suffering from burns so severe she needed a general anaesthetic to have them cleaned.

Macdonald, 30, from Pollok, Glasgow pled guilty at the city's sheriff court to wilfully neglecting the child between 16 and 19 April, 2017.

The charge includes failing to get the child appropriate medical care and treatment for burns and causing her to suffer pain and discomfort, permanent disfigurement and expose her to the risk of infection.

'She's all burnt'

The court heard that on 16 April the child was crying and was "comforted" by MacDonald after suffering burn injuries. It is not known how she got them.

Macdonald told her mother the little girl "had an accident with the kettle and she's all burnt".

Another child in the house at the time was told by MacDonald "she's burnt herself" and he described her foot as "like when you burst a blister and bits were hanging off".

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan said: "The accused later stated to the police that she took the child to the bathroom and put her into a cold shower for an extended period of time.

"She thereafter contacted NHS 24, however, later she informed the police that she was met with an automated message advising she could obtain information via the website.

"She decided she would do this rather than wait on hold."

'Played down the severity'

MacDonald told officers that after checking online she decided to keep the wounds cool and aired.

The court was told that two days after the incident the burns became red and the skin had come off. At this point MacDonald phoned her GP.

Mr Allan said: "The doctor called the accused back, during the call the accused stated '(the girl) burned herself on Sunday.

'She's pulled down, it was a little bucket of hot water I'd made and she's pulled it down off the worktop, she burned her hand and her foot and then she slipped on the water and fell on her back.

'So it's pretty sore, I've cooled it, like'."

The doctor prescribed liquid paraffin.

Mr Allan said: "Later, once the doctor saw the photographs of the injuries and realising the extent of the burns, due to the accused's demeanour on the phone she believes that she played down the severity of the injuries."

MacDonald's sister later saw the child and suggested taking her to hospital but despite the clear concerns, MacDonald did not.

Extensive burns

Her sister phoned the NHS and described the severity and extent of the burns and was told "if the child was not taken to the hospital immediately the police would be contacted".

The court heard "it was only at this point" that Macdonald took the toddler to hospital.

The child was found to have burns which were "extensive and on both the front and back of the body and right leg".

A paediatric consultant was not able to say what caused the burns but they were "not consistent with a scald".

Mr Allan added: "Dr McGill, a plastic surgeon, cannot explain the mechanism for these burns.

"His main concerns were delayed presentation, the story of very little care in terms of dressings or provisions in the days before attending."

Another doctor estimated the burns were of around 10% of the total body area and noted that MacDonald claimed the girl did not really cry and that she just "whimpered".

He stated this would be "unprecedented and implausible for a burn of the severity and extent".

Sheriff Sean Murphy QC deferred the case until next month for reports and up to date pictures of the child's injuries.