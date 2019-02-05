Strathclyde University scraps graduation fees

Image copyright Google Image caption Students will no longer have to pay graduation fees at the University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde is to scrap graduation fees for students amid mounting pressure to abolish "unjustifiable" charges.

The university previously charged students up to £35 to graduate and £20 if they did not attend the ceremony.

It comes after the University of Glasgow abolished its fees last year.

The president of the University of Strathclyde's Students' Association said the move would go a long way towards helping students.

While not all Scottish universities charges graduation fees, many do levy charges - on top of gown hire - to cover things like a graduation certificate, a programme of the day's events and membership to an alumni society.

The move to scrap the fees at Strathclyde followed discussions with the university's students' union.

Professor Sara Carter, an associate principal at the university, said: "The University of Strathclyde works in close partnership with Strathclyde students' union and, through partnership working, we became aware of concerns about graduation ceremony fees.

"Graduations are the highlight of the academic year, eagerly anticipated by graduands, their families and friends as well as by staff in academic departments and schools and in professional services."

Image copyright PA

Matt Crilly, the president of the university's student union, said: "I'm so happy about this. After years of studying, everyone should be able to enjoy their graduation regardless of their financial situation

"This will go a long way in helping students, and the student union will still be supporting students who struggle with the cost of gown hire. I thank the university for listening to the student voice."

In May last year the University of Glasgow confirmed it would scrap its own £50 graduation fees following a backlash from students.

'Financial injustice'

A freedom of information request by the National Union of Students (NUS) showed some students were paying up to £225 to take part in ceremonies.

On top of the graduation fee, other issues include the cost of gown hire and the need to repay library fines.

NUS Scotland president Liam McCabe added: "I am delighted that the University of Strathclyde Students' Association have won their battle and convinced the university to scrap all graduation fees for their students.

"All credit must go to the students' association. They have corrected a financial injustice which sought to penalise students for their academic success. Strathclyde students will now be free to graduate, without financial barriers.

"This comes following NUS Scotland's FOI revelation on the true price of graduation for Scotland's students. We would further appeal to all other institutions to take note, listen to students and remove these unjustifiable charges for student graduation."