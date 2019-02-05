The founder of a Glasgow food bank who was charged with embezzling £15,000 is no longer facing trial.

Julie Webster, from Glasgow, was accused of taking the money from Greater Maryhill food bank between March and December 2015.

The 42-year-old has always denied the charge.

The Crown Office said after "full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances", no further proceedings were being taken at this time.

A spokesman added: "Should the evidential position change, the Crown reserve the right to raise proceedings."