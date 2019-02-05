Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The VW Polo was seen in the area near Kenny Reilly's home before and after the shooting

Detectives investigating the murder of a man shot in a car are appealing for information about a second vehicle linked to the incident.

Kenny Reilly, 29, died after being targeted at the junction of Maryhill Road and Bilsland Drive in Glasgow on 16 April last year.

He was in a silver BMW when a black Ford S Max pulled up and a man wearing a black balaclava got out and shot him.

The Ford had been stolen from Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, the previous month.

It was later found burnt-out in Craigieburn Gardens in Maryhill.

Police are now appealing for information about a blue Volkswagen Polo seen in the area before and after the shooting.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said the Polo was fitted with a distinctive roof rack

Det Ch Insp Stevie Wallace, of the major investigation team, said: "The attack on Kenny Reilly was not a random one. There is no doubt he was the intended victim and that he was targeted by the suspects.

"During the course of this complex and challenging inquiry we have spoken with hundreds of members of the public, reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV and continue to appeal to anyone with information which can assist our inquiry to get in touch."

Police believe the blue VW Polo, which was fitted with a distinctive roof rack, was seen in the area of Mr Reilly's home in Maryhill Road between 21:30 and 21:40 shortly before the shooting.

Image caption A masked gunman carried out the attack in April last year

It was then seen being driven south on Maryhill Road towards Glasgow city centre at about 22:30.

The car had been stolen from the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine in Maryhill in September 2017.

After the murder, it was recovered in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, where it was abandoned over two lanes of a road.

It was fitted with false registration plates bearing the number RE57 EUU and an attempt had been made to set it alight.

Police said they were pursuing "all forensic opportunities" from the vehicle.