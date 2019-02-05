Image copyright Getty Images

Three HMV stores in Scotland will close after Canadian firm Sunrise Records bought the collapsed music chain.

The firm will buy 100 stores across the UK out of administration, securing 1,487 jobs.

But 27 stores will close, including outlets in Ayr and the Braehead Shopping Centre near Glasgow, and the Fopp store on Byres Road in Glasgow.

HMV in Dundee, Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Livingston and Stirling remain open.

Fopp outlets in Edinburgh and Union Street in Glasgow are also unaffected by the closure programme.

Sunrise Records chief executive Doug Putman said he was "delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK."

Canadian entrepreneur Mr Putman, 34, bought the retail chain Sunrise Records in 2014.

Image caption Fopp on Byres Road in Glasgow will close

He previously bought HMV's Canadian business in 2017, expanding his small chain into a national operation with 80 outlets.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that HMV was a "fantastic, heritage brand".

He also said the chain would be looking to stock more vinyl records, in response to customer demand.

HMV collapsed in December, its second administration in six years.

'Complex process'

HMV owner Hilco, which took the company out of its first administration in 2013, has blamed a "tsunami" of retail challenges for the latest collapse.

These include business rate levels and the increasing use of streaming services to deliver music and movies.

HMV sold 31% of all physical music in the UK in 2018 and 23% of all DVDs, with its market share growing month by month throughout the year.

However, the music industry expects physical entertainment sales to shrink by another 17% this year.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator said: "We are pleased to confirm this sale which, after a complex process, secures the continued trading of the majority of the business.

"Our immediate concern is now to support those employees that have unfortunately been made redundant."