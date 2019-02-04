Image copyright Greg Usrey Image caption Police said the accident happened shortly before 17:00

A bus has crashed into a garden in Glasgow after colliding with parked cars.

Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 16:55 on Alderman Road, Knightswood.

Pictures posted on social media show a crowd of onlookers and an ambulance at the scene.

It is understood there are no reports of any serious injuries and an investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.

The bus is operated by Clydebank-based Avondale Coaches.